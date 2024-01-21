We've got another exciting American Athletic Conference matchup on the college basketball schedule as the Tulane Green Wave and the Memphis Tigers are set to tip at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane is 11-6 overall and 8-2 at home, while Memphis is 15-3 overall and 5-1 on the road. The Green Wave have won two of the last three head-to-head matchups in this series.

However, both teams have struggled against the spread this season, with Memphis going 7-11 against the number while Tulane is 7-10. The Tigers are favored by 3 points in the latest Tulane vs. Memphis odds, and the over/under is 168.5 points.

Tulane vs. Memphis spread: Tulane +3

Tulane vs. Memphis over/under: 168.5 points

Tulane vs. Memphis money line: Tulane: +137, Memphis: -161

What you need to know about Tulane

The Green Wave took an 83-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the UAB Blazers on Wednesday. The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Sion James, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds. Kevin Cross was another key contributor, scoring 14 points and grabbing seven rebounds.

Ron Hunter's squad is coming off its first 20-win season since Ed Conroy was at the helm in 2012-13 and he's put together one of the more efficient offenses in the nation in 2023-24. Tulane ranks sixth in the nation in scoring (86.1 ppg), 12th in field-goal percentage (49.7%) and second in free-throw attempts per game (27.6).

What you need to know about Memphis

Meanwhile, Memphis unfortunately witnessed the end of its 10-game winning streak on Thursday. The Tigers lost 74-73 to the South Florida Bulls. David Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 25 points while pulling down five rebounds.

Jones has been a driving force behind a Memphis squad that is seeking its third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. He's averaging 21.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season. The former DePaul and St. John's star is shooting a career-high 45.6% from the floor and 36.1% from the 3-point line.

