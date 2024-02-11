Halftime Report

Tulsa is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Tulsa leads 32-30 over the Blazers.

If Tulsa keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-10 in no time. On the other hand, UAB will have to make due with a 15-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: UAB 15-8, Tulsa 12-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the UAB Blazers and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 11th at Donald W. Reynolds Center. UAB has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UAB ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They skirted past the Owls 76-73. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win UAB has posted since January 2nd.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UAB to victory, but perhaps none more so than Yaxel Lendeborg, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 21 rebounds. Lendeborg is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last four games he's played. Eric Gaines was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Golden Hurricane couldn't handle the Mean Green on Wednesday and fell 68-55. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Tulsa has scored all season.

PJ Haggerty put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 20 points along with five rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted 20 or more points the last four times he's played.

The Blazers' victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-8. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.6 points per game. As for the Golden Hurricane, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 12-10.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as UAB and the Golden Hurricane are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. UAB hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.3 points per game. However, it's not like Tulsa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, UAB is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

UAB is a 3-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

