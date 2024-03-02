Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Iowa State 22-6, UCF 15-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Iowa State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UCF Knights will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Addition Financial Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Cyclones earned a 58-45 win over the Sooners.

Among those leading the charge was Demarion Watson, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds. He didn't help Iowa State's cause all that much against the Mountaineers on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Knights were able to grind out a solid win over the Cowboys on Wednesday, taking the game 77-71. UCF was down 36-24 with 4:37 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy six-point victory.

Among those leading the charge was Shemarri Allen, who scored 14 points along with two steals.

The Cyclones pushed their record up to 22-6 with that win, which was their 17th straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.5 points per game. As for the Knights, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Iowa State just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for UCF, though, as they've only made 41.6% of their shots this season. Given Iowa State's sizable advantage in that area, the Knights will need to find a way to close that gap.