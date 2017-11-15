UCLA players caught shoplifting in China suspended indefinitely by Steve Alford

The three UCLA basketball players who were detained for shoplifting in China last week, LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley, have been suspended indefinitely by coach Steve Alford.

In a press conference involving the three players and Alford on Wednesday, just a day after the trio returned from China, Alford announced the three will not travel with the team and will not suit up for home games.

"These young men will have to prove in their words and their actions that this is not who they are," said Alford, adding that their actions were an "inexcusable lapse of judgement."

Each of the three players apologized for shoplifting and thanked President Donald Trump, along with others involved, for their part in bringing them home safely to the U.S. on Tuesday.

UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero also spoke in the press conference and provided some context into the situation in which the three stole from three different stores in a high-end shopping center, including Louis Vuitton.

"The students were given 90 minutes of free time," said Guerrero. "At that time, they took items from three of the stores without paying for them. And took those items to the team hotel."