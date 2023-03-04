The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats will try to sweep their season series against the No. 4 UCLA Bruins on Saturday night. Arizona bounced back from a brutal loss to Arizona State with an 87-81 win at USC on Thursday. UCLA has already clinched the Pac-12 regular-season title and is unbeaten at home this season.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Bruins are favored by 5 points in the latest UCLA vs. Arizona odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 148.

UCLA vs. Arizona spread: UCLA -5

UCLA vs. Arizona over/under: 148 points

UCLA vs. Arizona money line: UCLA -210, Arizona +175

Why UCLA can cover

UCLA clinched the regular-season title last weekend and is three games ahead of Arizona atop the standings, but it will have plenty of motivation heading into this game. The Bruins are trying to avenge an earlier loss to the Wildcats, and they are also hoping to finish the season with a perfect home record. They also hold the edge in the race for the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament.

Senior Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads UCLA with 17.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making him a candidate for the conference player of the year award. He is also a key part of a defense that ranks second nationally in adjusted efficiency, allowing just 59.7 points per game. The Bruins are riding a nine-game winning streak and have covered the spread in five of the last six meetings between these teams.

Why Arizona can cover

Arizona bounced back from its buzzer-beating loss to Arizona State with a statement win against USC, leading for almost the entirety of the contest. The Wildcats already notched one win against UCLA this season, and a win on Saturday night could change their NCAA Tournament seeding outlook. Azuolas Tubelis responded to a rough four-game stretch with 25 points and 10 rebounds against the Trojans on Thursday.

Tubelis is averaging 19.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, as he is trying to become the seventh player in conference history to lead the league in both categories. He had 14 points and 10 rebounds in Arizona's 58-52 win against UCLA on Jan. 21, as the Bruins shot just 31.3% from the floor. The Wildcats have been undervalued by the betting market, covering the spread at an 8-3-1 clip in their last 12 games.

How to make Arizona vs. UCLA picks

