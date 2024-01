Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UConn and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They are fully in control with a 48-22 lead over Xavier.

UConn already has eight blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Xavier Musketeers @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Xavier 10-9, UConn 17-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the UConn Huskies and the Xavier Musketeers are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 28th at XL Center. UConn will stroll in with a 14 game home winning streak (dating back to last season), but they should still watch out: the last time they lost at home was their January 25 matchup with Xavier.

Last Saturday, in a tight contest that could have gone either way, the Huskies made off with a 66-65 victory over the Wildcats.

UConn can attribute much of their success to Tristen Newton, who scored 25 points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Cam Spencer, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, Xavier unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 85-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bluejays. Xavier found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and rack up ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Dayvion McKnight, who scored 20 points. Another player making a difference was Quincy Olivari, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

Xavier struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Huskies have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-2 record this season. As for the Musketeers, their loss dropped their record down to 10-9.

Sunday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UConn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Xavier struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, UConn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-4 against the spread).

Odds

UConn is a big 11-point favorite against Xavier, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

Xavier has won 4 out of their last 7 games against UConn.