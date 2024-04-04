A Final Four showdown has the No. 1 seed UConn Huskies squaring off against the No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The Huskies are not new to this, notching their seventh appearance in the Final Four. Meanwhile, Alabama is making school history. This is the Crimson Tide's first-ever trip to the Final Four.

Tipoff from the State Farm Stadium in Arizona is set for 8:49 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 12-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. UConn odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 160.5.

UConn vs. Alabama spread: Huskies -12

UConn vs. Alabama over/under: 160.5 points

UConn vs. Alabama money line: Huskies -746, Crimson Tide +510

UCONN: 17-5 ATS this season in road or neutral games

BAMA: 22-14 ATS this season

Why Alabama can cover

Senior forward Grant Nelson provides Alabama with a two-way presence in the frontcourt. Nelson has the range to knock down outside shots but owns the length to be disruptive in the paint. He logs 11.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. On March 28 against North Carolina, Nelson had 24 points, 12 boards and five blocks.

Sophomore guard Rylan Griffen gives the squad a smooth 3-and-D player. Griffen threatens the defense from the perimeter while being a pestering defender. The Texas native averages 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and shoots 39% from beyond the arc. In his last outing, Griffen had 13 points, eight assists and made three 3-pointers.

Why UConn can cover

Senior guard Cam Spencer is a smooth three-level scorer. Spencer owns a sweet perimeter shot with good range and a quick release. The Maryland native averages 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Additionally, he shoots 44% from beyond the arc. In his last matchup, Spencer stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, 12 boards, and five assists.

Sophomore forward Alex Karaban has been another solid contributor for the Huskies. Karaban makes an impact on both ends of the floor. He uses his length to be disruptive defensively and will be a knockdown shooter from 3-point range. Karaban logs 13.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, while making 38% of his 3-point attempts. In the win over Illinois, Karaban tallied 10 points and three boards.

How to make UConn vs. Alabama picks

