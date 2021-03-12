The third-seeded Connecticut Huskies will take on the second-seeded Creighton Bluejays in a 2021 Big East Conference Tournament semifinal on Friday. The Huskies (15-6), who finished with an 11-6 conference mark, are looking for their eighth Big East Tournament championship and first since 2011. The Bluejays (19-7), who finished 14-6 in conference play, have never won a Big East Tournament title, but placed second twice -- 2014 and 2017. UConn advanced with a 90-64 win over No. 11-seed DePaul in the quarterfinals, while Creighton rolled to an 87-56 win over No. 10-seed Butler on Thursday.

Tip-off from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 9 p.m. ET. Creighton leads the all-time series 2-0. The Bluejays are one-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. Creighton odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 143.5.

UConn vs. Creighton spread: Creighton -1

UConn vs. Creighton over-under: 143.5 points

UConn vs. Creighton money line: UConn -105, Creighton -115

UC: The Huskies are 64-56 (.533) in games played at Madison Square Garden

CRE: The Bluejays are 16-1 this season when leading at halftime

Why Creighton can cover



Junior guard Marcus Zegarowski powers the Bluejays' offense and led Creighton with 18 points, five assists and four rebounds in Thursday's quarterfinal win. For the season, he is averaging 15.4 points, 4.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He connects on 44.2 percent of his field goals, including 39.5 percent from 3-point range, and 77.3 percent of his free throws. He averages 13 points per game against UConn, and has scored in double figures in 22 games, including a season-high 32 points against Butler on Saturday in the regular-season finale. He posted two double-doubles this year.

Senior forward Damien Jefferson is also a key component to the Bluejays' offensive success. Against Butler in the quarterfinals, he finished with 14 points, the fourth consecutive game he has reached double figures. He has scored 10 or more points in 21 straight games, and has registered two double-doubles. He scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds in the last meeting with UConn on Jan. 23.

Why UConn can cover

The Huskies are led by sophomore guard James Bouknight, who scored 40 points in his Big East Conference debut against Creighton on Dec. 20. It was the second-highest total ever for a player making his Big East debut. He has scored 10 points or more in 12 of his 13 games and is averaging 19.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He is connecting on 47.2 percent of his field goals, including 33.9 percent from 3-point range, and 80.3 percent of his free throws.

Junior guard R.J. Cole had the hot hand for the Huskies in Thursday's win over DePaul with a team-high 16 points and eight assists. For the season, he is averaging 12.6 points, 4.3 assists, three rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He has posted 16 games of double-digit scoring, including a season-high 24 points at Xavier on Feb. 13. He is averaging 13 points per game against Creighton, including a five-assist effort on Jan. 23.

