Teams familiar with making deep March Madness runs clash in a West Region Elite Eight matchup when the fourth-seeded Connecticut Huskies take on the third-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Huskies (28-8, 13-7 Big East), who have won seven of their past eight games, are looking to reach the Final Four for the sixth time and first since winning the national championship in 2014. The Bulldogs (31-5, 14-2 West Coast), who have won 12 in a row and 15 of their last 16 games, are looking to reach the Final Four for the third time, and second in the past three seasons. UConn has won four national titles, while Gonzaga has finished second twice.

Tipoff from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is set for 8:50 p.m. ET. UConn leads the all-time series 3-2. The Huskies are 2-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. Gonzaga odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 153.5.

UConn vs. Gonzaga spread: UConn -2

UConn vs. Gonzaga over/under: 153.5 points

UConn vs. Gonzaga money line: UConn -130, Gonzaga +110

UCONN: The Huskies are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games overall

GON: The over is 10-3 in the Bulldogs' last 13 games overall

Why Gonzaga can cover

The Bulldogs are led by senior forward Drew Timme, who is coming off a monster effort in Thursday's 79-76 win over UCLA. He scored 36 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out four assists. He scored 28 points in the 84-81 second-round win over TCU on Sunday. He has nine double-doubles on the year. In 36 starts this season, Timme is averaging 21.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and one block in 31.4 minutes.

Also helping power Gonzaga is junior guard Julian Strawther, who nailed a long 3-pointer late against UCLA to help secure the Sweet 16 win. He is coming off a double-double in the win over UCLA, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He has reached double-digit scoring in 10 consecutive games, including three games with 28 points. He scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the 82-70 first-round win over Grand Canyon University. In 36 games, all starts, he is averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Why UConn can cover

The Huskies are led by junior forward Adama Sanogo, who scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Thursday's win over Arkansas. He has been red hot of late, scoring 24 points and grabbing eight boards in a 70-55 win over Saint Mary's on Sunday. He registered a double-double in the first-round 87-63 win over Iona, scoring 28 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. In 36 games, all starts, Sanogo is averaging 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 26.6 minutes of action.

Sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins has been dominant in the NCAA Tournament. He has reached double figures in all three tournament games, including a 24-point, three-assist and two-rebound performance against Arkansas. He has scored in double figures in four of the past five games and in 28 of 34 games, all starts. For the year, he is averaging 16.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 29.4 minutes.

