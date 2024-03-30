The No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini will look to punch their ticket to their first Final Four in 19 years when they face No. 1 UConn in an Elite Eight matchup on Saturday. Illinois (29-8) never trailed in its 72-69 victory over No. 2 Iowa State in the Sweet 16 on Thursday, while the Huskies (34-3) have trailed just 28 seconds throughout the entire 2024 NCAA Tournament. UConn defeated No. 5 San Diego State 82-52 in the Sweet 16 to clinch their 13th all-time Elite Eight appearance. UConn is 2-0 all-time versus Illinois, with the last meeting coming in 1994.

Tipoff is set for 6:09 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. Connecticut is 9-0 in neutral-site games this season, while Illinois is 8-0. The latest UConn vs. Illinois odds have the Huskies as 8.5-point favorites, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 155.5. Before making any Illinois vs. UConn picks, you need to check out the college basketball analysis from the SportsLine Projection Model.

UConn vs. Illinois spread: Huskies -8.5

UConn vs. Illinois over/under: 155.5 points

UConn vs. Illinois money line: Huskies -440, Fighting Illini +336

UCONN: The Huskies rank fifth nationally in field goal percentage (49.7%).

ILL: The Illini are ninth in the country in points per game (84.2).

Why UConn can cover

The Huskies have won their last 10 games overall, which includes winning the Big East Tournament, as well as winning every game in the NCAA Tournament 2024 by double-digits. The team has exceptional balance on both ends of the court, ranking first in KenPom's offensive efficiency and sixth in his defensive efficiency rankings. Five different Huskies are averaging in double-figures, led by Tristen Newton's 15.3 points per game.

Newton is a consensus first-team All-American, and he also ranks second in the Big East with 6.1 assists per game. The fifth-year senior had a 20-point, 10-assist outing in the Round of 32 before dropping 17 points on San Diego State in the Sweet 16. That was one fewer point than Cam Spencer's team-high of 18 points, and he's also a fifth-year senior who makes UConn's offense so dangerous. Spencer leads the Big East with 44.1% on 3-point attempts, while he's also logged three steals in back-to-back games.

Why Illinois can cover

Two-time All-Big 10 first-team selection Terrence Shannon Jr. generates most of the offense for the Illini with 23.5 points per game, but Brad Underwood has a complete roster at his disposal. Marcus Domask is also a first-team selection and logged the 10th triple-double in NCAA Tournament history when he had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the first round versus Morehead State. Additionally, Coleman Hawkins fills up the box score for Illinois, leading the team in steals and blocks, ranking second in rebounds and assists, and ranking third in points.

Coleman's defensive prowess has spearheaded a turnaround on that end of the court for the Illini in March Madness. They've kept all three NCAA Tournament opponents under 70 points, after allowing an average of 82.1 ppg over their previous 10 games. That increased defensive effort could give the Huskies some trouble, especially considering that UConn has struggled from beyond the arc in the tournament. Connecticut is connecting on just 30.6% of its 3-pointers in the NCAA Tournament after making nearly 37% of attempts prior to March Madness.

How to make UConn vs. Illinois picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 153 points.

The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations.