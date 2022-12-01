The Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2) and the No. 8 Connecticut Huskies (8-0) meet on Thursday night as part of the 2022 Big 12-Big East Battle. The Cowboys head into this game on a three-game win streak. On Nov. 27, they knocked off Prairie View A&M 78-53. Meanwhile, UConn is unbeaten this season. The Huskies defeated Iowa State 71-53 on Sunday in the Phil Knight Invitational.

Tip-off from the Gampel Pavilion in Connecticut is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma State vs. UConn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 137. Before locking in any UConn vs. Oklahoma State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of more than $1,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread.

Now, the model has set its sights on UConn vs. Oklahoma State, and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Oklahoma State vs. UConn:

Oklahoma State vs. UConn spread: Huskies -8.5

Oklahoma State vs. UConn over/under: 137 points

Oklahoma State vs. UConn money line: Huskies -450, Cowboys +350

OKST: Under is 12-1 in the Cowboys' last 13 games following a straight-up win

UCONN: Huskies are 7-0-1 ATS in their last eight games overall

Oklahoma State vs. UConn picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why UConn can cover

Junior Adama Sanogo is a powerful and mobile big who thrives down low. Sanogo can score with his back to the basket and is able to consistently get deep into the paint. The native of Mali has the strength to force opponents away from the basket. He leads the team with 18.5 points and seven rebounds per game. On Nov. 25, Sanogo dropped 25 points and four boards.

Sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins is a great off-ball space creator and is a reliable catch-and-shoot option. Hawkins has great footwork and lateral quickness that allows him to be an effective defender. The Maryland native averages 11.2 points and shoots 36% from downtown. On Friday, he supplied 16 points and went 3-for-6 from 3-point land.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Junior forward Moussa Cisse is an impactful presence in the paint. Cisse has terrific awareness and bursts when defending the rim and snagging boards. The native of Guinea creates a lot of easy looks at the rim. He excels at catching lobs and generating second-chance opportunities. Cisse averages 10 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game.

Senior guard Avery Anderson III is a smooth ball-handler who can score off the dribble. Anderson III likes to play downhill and use his athleticism to his advantage. The Texas native knows how to avoid contact when attacking the lane and can finish with either hand. He logs 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. In his last outing, Anderson III finished with 16 points, four boards and three assists.

How to make Oklahoma State vs. UConn picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 138 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only get the model's CBB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. Oklahoma State? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.