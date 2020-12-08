The UMBC Retrievers will take on the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the UMBC Event Center. The Retrievers are 2-1 overall and 1-0 at home, while Delaware is 1-0 overall and 0-0 on the road. UMBC is a perfect 3-0 against the spread on the season and Delaware's first game wasn't on the board as it edged out Division II Salem International 79-76 in its opener.

UMBC will represent the AEC and is coming off a 16-17 season, while Delaware plays in the CAA and went 22-11 last year. The Retrievers are favored by 1.5 points in the latest UMBC vs. Delaware odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 141. Before entering any Delaware vs. UMBC picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,700 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 5-1 on all its top-rated picks and returning over $400. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UMBC vs. Delaware. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Delaware vs. UMBC:

UMBC vs. Delaware spread: UMBC -1.5

UMBC vs. Delaware over-under: 141 points

UMBC vs. Delaware money line: UMBC -115, Delaware +105

Latest Odds: Fightin' Blue Hens +PK Bet Now

What you need to know about UMBC

UMBC is now two seasons removed from its magical NCAA Tournament upset of Virginia back in 2018. The Retrievers were the first 16-seed to ever upset a No. 1 seed and Ryan Odom's program has gone 39-30 in the two years and change since that monumental victory.

Senior forward Brandon Horvath played a small role off the bench in that upset win over Virginia and he's gone on to become the centerpiece of the program. Horvath is averaging 16.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Senior guard Darnell Rogers is also one of UMBC's top returners, as the 5-foot-2 guard averaged 14.0 points and 4.3 assists per game last season.

What you need to know about Delaware

The Fightin' Blue Hens got 21 points and 10 rebounds from Kevin Anderson in their season-opening victory. The 6-foot-5 guard is a fourth-year starter for Delaware who has averaged at least 10 points per game in each of his first three seasons with the program.

Sophomore guard Ebby Asamoah also contributed with 20 points off the bench on 7-of-10 shooting. Asamoah was a reserve for the Fightin' Blue Hens' 20-win season in 2019-20, but he appears to be in line for a much bigger role in 2020-21. Delaware assisted on 23 of its 28 made field goals.

How to make UMBC vs. Delaware picks

The model has simulated UMBC vs. Delaware 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UMBC vs. Delaware? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Delaware vs. UMBC spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $2,700 on its top-rated college basketball spread picks over the past four-plus years , and find out.