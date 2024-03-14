The first quarterfinal of the 2024 ACC Tournament pits the No. 1 seed North Carolina Tar Heels against the No. 9 seed Florida State Seminoles on Thursday. The Seminoles defeated Virginia Tech 86-76 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, North Carolina had a double-bye after ending the regular season on a six-game winning streak.

Tipoff from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. is set for noon ET. North Carolina is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Florida State vs. North Carolina odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 154.5. Before making any UNC vs. Florida State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

It enters 2024 conference championship week on a 145-104 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 28-18 (+820) record on top-rated spread picks this season.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for FSU vs. North Carolina:

Florida State vs. North Carolina spread: UNC -10.5

Florida State vs. North Carolina over/under: 154.5 points

Florida State vs. North Carolina money line: UNC -640, FSU +454

FSU: Florida State is 1-5 ATS in its last six games as an underdog

UNC: North Carolina is 4-2 ATS in its last six games

Why North Carolina can cover

Senior guard RJ Davis has been the most consistent playmaker for the Tar Heels. Davis is able to blow past defenders to get into the lane and has a sweet-shooting stroke on the outside. He averaged a team-high 21.1 points with 3.5 assists per game during the regular season. In the Feb. 26 win over Miami, Davis stuffed the stat sheet with 42 points, six rebounds, and four steals.

Senior forward Armando Bacot is a powerful force in the frontcourt. Bacot has broad shoulders to create space around the basket for rebounds and easy looks offensively. He leads the team in rebounds (10.1) and blocks (1.6) to go along with 13.9 points per game. On Feb. 17 against Virginia Tech, Bacot racked up 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Why Florida State can cover

Junior forward Jamir Watkins is an athletic and skilled swingman. Watkins gets downhill with ease and has a knack for finishing in different ways around the rim. He leads the team in both points (15.1) and rebounds (5.9). In Wednesday's win over Virginia Tech, Watkins finished with a season-high 34 points, 11 rebounds, and four steals.

Senior guard Darin Green Jr. provides Florida State with a knockdown shooter on the outside. Green Jr. moves well off the ball and excels in catch-and-shoot situations. The North Carolina native averages 11.8 points and three rebounds, while shooting 39% from downtown.

How to make Florida State vs. North Carolina picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 149 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

So who wins UNC vs. Florida State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?