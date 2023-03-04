Who's Playing

Arizona State @ USC

Current Records: Arizona State 20-10; USC 21-9

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils haven't won a game against the USC Trojans since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Sun Devils are staying on the road to face off against USC at 11 p.m. ET March 4 at Galen Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The matchup between ASU and the UCLA Bruins on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with ASU falling 79-61 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Frankie Collins had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just nine points and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, USC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 87-81 to the Arizona Wildcats. Guard Boogie Ellis did his best for USC, finishing with 35 points (a whopping 43% of their total).

The Sun Devils are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Texas Southern Tigers Nov. 13 easily too and instead slipped up with a 67-66. In other words, don't count the Trojans out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Trojans are a 5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

USC have won nine out of their last 13 games against Arizona State.