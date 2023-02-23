The USC Trojans will try to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday night. USC has won six of its last eight games and is sitting in third place in the Pac-12 standings. Colorado is returning home after a three-game road trip that featured losses to Utah and then-No. 8 Arizona.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Buffaloes are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Colorado vs. USC odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 140.5.

Colorado vs. USC spread: Colorado -2.5

Colorado vs. USC over/under: 140 points

Colorado vs. USC money line: Colorado -140, USC +118

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado will be excited to return home after playing its last three games on the road, as the Buffaloes have gone 9-1 in their last 10 home games. Their latest home game resulted in an 84-62 blowout win over Stanford two weeks ago, marking their second straight double-digit win at CU Events Center. They are a longshot to reach the NCAA Tournament, so this is essentially a must-win game for them.

The Buffaloes came up short at Arizona on Saturday, but they were able to cover the spread for the third time in their last four games. Junior forward Tristan da Silva leads Colorado with 16.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, while sophomore guard KJ Simpson is averaging 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists. The Buffaloes have won seven of their last nine meetings with USC, covering the spread in six of those victories.

Why USC can cover

USC comes into this game with some momentum after winning for the sixth time in its last eight games. The Trojans cruised past Stanford in an 85-75 win on Saturday after blowing out California in a 97-60 final last Thursday. Veteran guard Boogie Ellis was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week after scoring 22 points against California and a career-high 33 points against Stanford.

Ellis knocked down six of USC's 13 3-pointers in the win over the Cardinal, leaving USC just one game back of Arizona for second place in the standings. He leads the Trojans with 17.1 points and 3.0 assists per game, while Drew Peterson is averaging 14.8 points and 6.4 boards. USC has covered the spread in 11 of its last 16 games this season, making the Trojans a profitable team to back.

