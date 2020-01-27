Utah vs. Washington State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Utah vs. Washington State basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington State @ Utah
Current Records: Washington State 12-8; Utah 11-7
What to Know
The Utah Utes and the Washington State Cougars are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Jon M. Huntsman Center. If the contest is anything like Utah's 92-79 win from their previous meeting February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Utah escaped with a win against the Washington Huskies by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66. The Utes got double-digit scores from four players: forward Riley Battin (17), forward Timmy Allen (13), guard Rylan Jones (13), and forward Mikael Jantunen (10).
Meanwhile, Washington State was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 78-56 punch to the gut against the Colorado Buffaloes. One thing holding the Cougars back was the mediocre play of guard Isaac Bonton, who did not have his best game; he played for 33 minutes with 4-for-16 shooting and five turnovers.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 9-8 against the spread.
Utah's victory brought them up to 11-7 while Washington State's defeat pulled them down to 12-8. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah has allowed their opponents to shoot 43.60% from the floor on average, which is the 48th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Washington State have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45% from the floor on average, which is the 34th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.20
Odds
The Utes are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 145
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won all of the games they've played against Washington State in the last six years.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Utah 92 vs. Washington State 79
- Jan 12, 2019 - Utah 88 vs. Washington State 70
- Feb 17, 2018 - Utah 77 vs. Washington State 70
- Jan 21, 2018 - Utah 82 vs. Washington State 69
- Feb 09, 2017 - Utah 74 vs. Washington State 70
- Jan 18, 2017 - Utah 88 vs. Washington State 47
- Feb 14, 2016 - Utah 88 vs. Washington State 47
- Jan 21, 2016 - Utah 92 vs. Washington State 71
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
UNC vs. NC State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's UNC vs. NC State game 10,000 times.
-
Kansas vs. Oklahoma St odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Kansas vs. Oklahoma State game 10,000...
-
Top 25 And 1: Zags remain on top
The Zags have won their seven WCC games by an average of 27.6 points
-
MSU vs. Minnesota odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Michigan State vs. Minnesota game 10,000...
-
Maryland vs. Indiana odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Maryland vs. Indiana game 10,000 times.
-
ASU outlasts Arizona in wild finish
A controversial no-call marked the end of a thrilling Pac-12 game between Arizona and Arizona...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home