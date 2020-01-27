Utah vs. Washington State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Washington State @ Utah

Current Records: Washington State 12-8; Utah 11-7

What to Know

The Utah Utes and the Washington State Cougars are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Jon M. Huntsman Center. If the contest is anything like Utah's 92-79 win from their previous meeting February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Utah escaped with a win against the Washington Huskies by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66. The Utes got double-digit scores from four players: forward Riley Battin (17), forward Timmy Allen (13), guard Rylan Jones (13), and forward Mikael Jantunen (10).

Meanwhile, Washington State was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 78-56 punch to the gut against the Colorado Buffaloes. One thing holding the Cougars back was the mediocre play of guard Isaac Bonton, who did not have his best game; he played for 33 minutes with 4-for-16 shooting and five turnovers.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 9-8 against the spread.

Utah's victory brought them up to 11-7 while Washington State's defeat pulled them down to 12-8. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah has allowed their opponents to shoot 43.60% from the floor on average, which is the 48th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Washington State have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45% from the floor on average, which is the 34th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.20

Odds

The Utes are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 145

Series History

Utah have won all of the games they've played against Washington State in the last six years.