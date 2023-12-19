The Valparaiso Beacons will take on the Samford Bulldogs in a holiday battle at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Athletics-Recreation Center. Valparaiso is 4-7 overall and 4-3 at home, while Samford is 9-2 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Bulldogs enter Tuesday's showdown having won each of their last nine games, while the Beacons have lost five straight.

Samford is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Valparaiso vs. Samford odds, and the over/under is 156.5 points. Before entering any Valparaiso vs. Samford picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 of the 2023-24 season on a 100-63 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 12-4 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Samford vs. Valparaiso. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Valparaiso vs. Samford spread: Valparaiso +8.5

Valparaiso vs. Samford over/under: 156.5 points

Valparaiso vs. Samford money line: Valparaiso: +332, Samford: -436

Valparaiso vs. Samford picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Valparaiso

Valparaiso's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after its fifth straight loss. The Beacons lost 63-62 to the Chicago State Cougars on a last-minute driving layup from Wesley Cardet Jr. The losing side was boosted by Jahari Williamson, who scored 20 points.

Despite losing five consecutive games, Valparaiso will enter Tuesday's clash confident they can secure the victory. That's because the Beacons are 5-2 in their last seven home games played on a Tuesday.

What you need to know about Samford

Meanwhile, Samford entered its tilt with Belmont with eight consecutive wins but the Bulldogs will enter today's game with nine. The Bulldogs walked away with a 99-93 victory over the Bruins on Saturday. Samford's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances.

Perhaps the best among them was Achor Achor, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds and three steals. That's the most points Achor has scored all season. Riley Allenspach was another key contributor, finishing with 15 points. Samford is scoring 90.8 points per game this season as a team.

How to make Valparaiso vs. Samford picks

The model has simulated Valparaiso vs. Samford 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Samford vs. Valparaiso, and which side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model on a blistering 100-63 roll on top-rated CBB picks.