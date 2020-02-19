Villanova vs. DePaul odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 19 predictions from proven model

A Big East battle is on tap between the No. 12 Villanova Wildcats and the DePaul Blue Demons at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Wintrust Arena. DePaul is 13-12 overall and 9-6 at home, while the Wildcats are 19-6 overall and 5-3 on the road. Villanova has won eight of its past 11 games. DePaul, meanwhile, is on a seven-game losing streak. The Wildcats are favored by 4.5-points in the latest DePaul vs. Villanova odds, while the over-under is set at 141. Before entering any Villanova vs. DePaul picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

DePaul vs. Villanova spread: Villanova -4.5

DePaul vs. Villanova over-under: 141 points

DePaul vs. Villanova money line: DePaul +182, Villanova -202

What you need to know about DePaul

The No. 23 Creighton Bluejays took down DePaul 93-64 this past Saturday. Romeo Weems wasn't much of a difference maker for DePaul, as he finished with 12 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court. Creighton scored 18 of the first 21 points at halftime and led by as many as 33 points. Charlie Moore had 20 points and five assists. It was the most lopsided loss of the season for DePaul.

What you need to know about Villanova

Villanova made easy work of the Temple Owls on Sunday in a 76-56 victory. It was another big night for Collin Gillespie, who shot 7-for-11 from downtown and finished with 29 points and five dimes. The Wildcats scored 20 of the game's first 22 points in the second half. Villanova made 7-of-10 shots, including 6 of 8 three-pointers, during the run.

Villanova won the most recent meeting with DePaul on Jan. 14, 79-75 in overtime. In addition, the Wildcats are 10-0 in their last 10 meetings against DePaul.

