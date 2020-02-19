Villanova vs. DePaul odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 19 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Villanova and DePaul.
A Big East battle is on tap between the No. 12 Villanova Wildcats and the DePaul Blue Demons at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Wintrust Arena. DePaul is 13-12 overall and 9-6 at home, while the Wildcats are 19-6 overall and 5-3 on the road. Villanova has won eight of its past 11 games. DePaul, meanwhile, is on a seven-game losing streak. The Wildcats are favored by 4.5-points in the latest DePaul vs. Villanova odds, while the over-under is set at 141. Before entering any Villanova vs. DePaul picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on DePaul vs. Villanova. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for DePaul vs. Villanova:
- DePaul vs. Villanova spread: Villanova -4.5
- DePaul vs. Villanova over-under: 141 points
- DePaul vs. Villanova money line: DePaul +182, Villanova -202
What you need to know about DePaul
The No. 23 Creighton Bluejays took down DePaul 93-64 this past Saturday. Romeo Weems wasn't much of a difference maker for DePaul, as he finished with 12 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court. Creighton scored 18 of the first 21 points at halftime and led by as many as 33 points. Charlie Moore had 20 points and five assists. It was the most lopsided loss of the season for DePaul.
What you need to know about Villanova
Villanova made easy work of the Temple Owls on Sunday in a 76-56 victory. It was another big night for Collin Gillespie, who shot 7-for-11 from downtown and finished with 29 points and five dimes. The Wildcats scored 20 of the game's first 22 points in the second half. Villanova made 7-of-10 shots, including 6 of 8 three-pointers, during the run.
Villanova won the most recent meeting with DePaul on Jan. 14, 79-75 in overtime. In addition, the Wildcats are 10-0 in their last 10 meetings against DePaul.
How to make DePaul vs. Villanova picks
The model has simulated DePaul vs. Villanova 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it has generated a pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins DePaul vs. Villanova? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the DePaul vs. Villanova spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
