Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: N. Carolina 20-6, Virginia 20-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Virginia Cavaliers and the N. Carolina Tar Heels are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia's defense has only allowed 58.6 points per game this season, so the Tar Heels' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Virginia won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Monday. They were completely outmatched by the Hokies on the road and fell 75-41. Virginia was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 36-16.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Virginia struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels didn't have too much trouble with the Hokies at home on Saturday as they won 96-81.

N. Carolina can attribute much of their success to Armando Bacot, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds. Bacot is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last five games he's played. Another player making a difference was RJ Davis, who scored 20 points along with five assists.

The Cavaliers' loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 20-7. As for the Tar Heels, they are on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 16 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 20-6 record this season.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Virginia haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.4 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like N. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Virginia beat the Tar Heels 68-59 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Does Virginia have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Tar Heels turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Virginia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Carolina.