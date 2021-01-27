Get ready for an ACC battle on Wednesday as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the No. 20 Virginia Tech Hokies will face off at 7 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Notre Dame is 5-8 overall and 3-3 at home, while the Hokies are 11-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Hokies are 7-2-1 against the spread in their last 10 road games against a team with a losing home record. The Fighting Irish are 1-4 against the spread in their last five home games.

The road team is 8-3 against the spread in the last 11 meetings between these two teams. The game is a pick 'em in the latest Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 139.5.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech spread: Pick 'Em

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech over-under: 139.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech money line: Notre Dame -110, Virginia Tech -110

What you need to know about Notre Dame



The Fighting Irish won their second straight game Sunday, downing Miami 73-59. Juwan Durham was out in front, picking up 16 points along with five rebounds. For the season, Durham is averaging 8.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Nate Laszewski leads Notre Dame in both scoring, at 16.6 points per game, and rebounding at 7.8 boards per contest. Prentiss Hubb dishes a team-high 5.3 assists per outing.

What you need to know about Virginia Tech

The Hokies saw a three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday when they fell 78-60 to Syracuse. Despite the defeat, Virginia Tech got a solid performance out of guard Nahiem Alleyne, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points.

Virginia Tech thumped Notre Dame 77-63 earlier in January. Keve Aluma leads the Hokies in scoring (13.9 points per game) and rebounding (7.1 rebounds per game), while Wabissa Bede dishes a team-high 2.6 assists per outing.

How to make Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame picks

