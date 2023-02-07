The No. 22 NC State Wolfpack will try to stay hot when they face the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers in a road game on Tuesday night. North Carolina State is riding a four-game winning streak, jumping to fifth place in the ACC standings. Virginia fell into a tie for second place in the standings after its seven-game winning streak was snapped in a loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Virginia vs. NC State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 135.5.

Virginia vs. NC State spread: Virginia -7.5

Virginia vs. NC State over/under: 136 points

Virginia vs. NC State money line: Virginia -345, NC State +270

Why Virginia can cover

Virginia has been outstanding at home this season, going 10-1 in its 11 games at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers have won seven of their last eight games overall, putting them in position to win the conference's regular season title. Jayden Gardner led Virginia with 20 points and 10 rebounds against Virginia Tech on Saturday, while Kihei Clark added 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Cavaliers have gone 14-5 in their 19 games against NC State under head coach Tony Bennett. Gardner and Clark account for two of Virginia's four players who are scoring in double figures, with senior guard Armaan Franklin leading the way with 12.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Cavaliers are riding a five-game home winning streak, while NC State has only covered four times in its last 13 road games.

Why NC State can cover

NC State has won four straight games and eight of its last nine, earning a spot in the AP poll for the first time since 2019. The Wolfpack lead the ACC in scoring at 79.6 points per game, giving them enough firepower to challenge the league's top defensive team. Virginia is coming off a mediocre showing against Virginia Tech, as the Cavaliers never led in the 74-68 loss.

Ben Vander Plas, who is one of Virginia's top five scorers, has struggled of late, averaging just 3.0 points over his last three games. Meanwhile, NC State's DJ Burns Jr. has averaged 17 points and 5.2 rebounds per game since the beginning of January. He had 24 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's win over Georgia Tech, while Casey Morsell and Ernest Ross combined to score 33 points.

