The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Virginia Cavaliers are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia is 15-5 overall and 11-0 at home, while Notre Dame is 7-13 overall and 1-4 on the road. UVA is 11-8 against the spread this season. Notre Dame, meanwhile, is .500 (10-10) against the number.

The Cavaliers are favored by 13 points in the latest Virginia vs. Notre Dame odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 116 points. Before entering any Virginia vs. Notre Dame picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2023-24 season on a 120-78 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 20-7 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Notre Dame vs. UVA. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Virginia vs. Notre Dame spread: Virginia -13

Virginia vs. Notre Dame over/under: 116 points

Virginia vs. Notre Dame money line: Virginia -996, Notre Dame +638

Virginia vs. Notre Dame picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Notre Dame

Notre Dame's recent rough patch continued Saturday after its fourth straight loss. The Irish fell just short against Boston College by a score of 61-58. The matchup was a 23-23 toss-up at halftime, but Notre Dame couldn't close it out. The losing side was boosted by J.R. Konieczny, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

The Irish covered four straight between Dec. 30 and Jan. 9 but they are just 1-3 ATS since that point. Markus Burton is the only player for the Irish averaging double digits at 16.0 ppg, while Konieczny (9.9), Braeden Shrewsberry (8.9 ppg) and Tae Davis (8.1 ppg) have been some of the secondary scorers.

What you need to know about Virginia

Meanwhile, Virginia had already won three in a row -- a stretch where it outscored opponents by an average of 7.7 points -- and the Cavaliers made it four on Saturday as they enjoyed a 69-52 victory over Louisville. The Cavs racked up 13 more assists than the Cardinals in that one.

Virginia can attribute much of its success to Ryan Dunn, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. Dunn is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four games straight. Reece Beekman was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on nine points and nine assists.

How to make Virginia vs. Notre Dame picks

The model has simulated Virginia vs. Notre Dame 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Notre Dame vs. Virginia, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that's on a 20-7 roll on top-rated CBB spread picks.