The Washington State Cougars and Hawaii Warriors will both be looking to punch their ticket to the 2022 Diamond Head Classic title game when they meet in the semifinals. Washington State snapped a two-game losing streak with a 66-64 win over George Washington on Thursday, using a late 3-pointer to clinch the win. Hawaii is riding a two-game winning streak following its 76-70 win over Pepperdine.

Tip-off is set for 12:30 a.m. ET on Saturday morning. The Cougars are favored by 3 points in the latest Washington State vs. Hawaii odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 127.

Washington State vs. Hawaii spread: Washington State -3

Washington State vs. Hawaii over/under: 127 points

Washington State vs. Hawaii money line: Washington State -150, Hawaii +130

Why Washington State can cover

Washington State booked its spot in the semifinals in thrilling fashion, as Jabe Mullins knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds remaining against George Washington on Thursday. Mouhamed Gueye scored a game-high 21 points on 9 of 14 shooting, completing his double-double with 10 rebounds. TJ Bamba had a strong outing as well, tallying 17 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Hawaii has not faced an opponent from a major conference so far this season, which means this will be a large step up in competition for the Warriors. Bamba leads Washington State with 16.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, while Mullins is also in double figures with 13.6 points. Gueye and Justin Powell round out the double-digit scorers on the roster, combining for more than 24 points per game.

Why Hawaii can cover

Washington State's struggles this season have come away from home, as five of its six setbacks have been on the road. This event is technically considered a neutral-site tournament, but Hawaii is the host team. The Rainbow Warriors are motivated to make a statement in front of a national audience in the only late game of the night in college basketball.

They are coming off a dominant performance against Pepperdine on Thursday, taking a 19-point lead at one point before having to close things out with a late run down the stretch. Noel Coleman scored a team-high 22 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists. Hawaii has covered the spread in four straight home games, and it has also covered in five of its last six home games against a team with a losing road record.

