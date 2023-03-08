Who's Playing
Colorado @ Washington
Regular Season Records: Colorado 16-15; Washington 16-15
What to Know
The Colorado Buffaloes haven't won a game against the Washington Huskies since Jan. 9 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Colorado and Washington are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. The Buffaloes should still be feeling good after a victory, while Washington will be looking to get back in the win column.
Colorado was able to grind out a solid win over the Utah Utes this past Saturday, winning 69-60. Colorado got double-digit scores from four players: forward Tristan da Silva (15), guard Julian Hammond III (15), guard Nique Clifford (14), and guard Ethan Wright (10).
Meanwhile, the Huskies came up short against the Washington State Cougars last week, falling 93-84. Guard Jamal Bey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 17 points.
The Buffaloes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 7-14 against the spread when favored.
Washington's loss took them down to 16-15 while Colorado's win pulled them up to 16-15. This past Saturday Colorado relied heavily on Julian Hammond III, who had 15 points and five assists in addition to five steals. It will be up to Washington's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $350.00
Odds
The Buffaloes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Washington have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Colorado.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Washington 75 vs. Colorado 72
- Dec 04, 2022 - Washington 73 vs. Colorado 63
- Jan 27, 2022 - Washington 60 vs. Colorado 58
- Jan 09, 2022 - Colorado 78 vs. Washington 64
- Jan 20, 2021 - Washington 84 vs. Colorado 80
- Dec 20, 2020 - Colorado 92 vs. Washington 69
- Jan 25, 2020 - Colorado 76 vs. Washington 62
- Mar 15, 2019 - Washington 66 vs. Colorado 61
- Feb 23, 2019 - Washington 64 vs. Colorado 55
- Jan 12, 2019 - Washington 77 vs. Colorado 70
- Feb 17, 2018 - Washington 82 vs. Colorado 59
- Jan 20, 2018 - Washington 72 vs. Colorado 62
- Feb 09, 2017 - Colorado 81 vs. Washington 66
- Jan 18, 2017 - Washington 85 vs. Colorado 83
- Feb 13, 2016 - Colorado 81 vs. Washington 80
- Jan 20, 2016 - Washington 95 vs. Colorado 83