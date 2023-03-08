Who's Playing

Colorado @ Washington

Regular Season Records: Colorado 16-15; Washington 16-15

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes haven't won a game against the Washington Huskies since Jan. 9 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Colorado and Washington are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. The Buffaloes should still be feeling good after a victory, while Washington will be looking to get back in the win column.

Colorado was able to grind out a solid win over the Utah Utes this past Saturday, winning 69-60. Colorado got double-digit scores from four players: forward Tristan da Silva (15), guard Julian Hammond III (15), guard Nique Clifford (14), and guard Ethan Wright (10).

Meanwhile, the Huskies came up short against the Washington State Cougars last week, falling 93-84. Guard Jamal Bey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 17 points.

The Buffaloes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 7-14 against the spread when favored.

Washington's loss took them down to 16-15 while Colorado's win pulled them up to 16-15. This past Saturday Colorado relied heavily on Julian Hammond III, who had 15 points and five assists in addition to five steals. It will be up to Washington's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Pac-12 Networks

Odds

The Buffaloes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Washington have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Colorado.