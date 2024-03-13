The No. 9 seed USC Trojans (14-17) will try to build on their strong finish to the regular season when they face the No. 8 seed Washington Huskies (17-14) in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday. USC is riding a three-game winning streak, including a 78-65 win over then-No. 5 Arizona last Saturday. Washington won two of its final three games to close the regular season, beating rival Washington State last Thursday. The Huskies lost to USC in an 82-75 final on March 2 in the lone meeting between these teams.

Washington vs. USC spread: USC -3.5

Washington vs. USC over/under: 153.5 points

Washington vs. USC money line: Washington +139, USC -166

Why Washington can cover

Washington is coming off a strong finish to the regular season, covering the spread in six of its final nine games. The Huskies notched road victories at Oregon State, Arizona State and Washington State during that stretch, so they have proven that they can win away from home. They were 7-point underdogs in their win over the Cougars, as senior forward Keion Brooks Jr. scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds to spoil Washington State's Pac-12 title hopes.

Sophomore guard Koren Johnson had a big game as well, finishing with 23 points and four assists while knocking down 9 of 11 attempts from the charity stripe. The Huskies already know that they will be without head coach Mike Hopkins next season, as the university announced that they will be moving in a different direction. Hopkins and his players will be looking to make a statement on Wednesday, especially after they already knocked off Washington State last week.

Why USC can cover

USC is a dangerous team heading into the Pac-12 Tournament, led by guards Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier, who are both averaging 16.6 points per game. The Trojans won three straight games to close the regular season, jumping from No. 11 to No. 9 in the league standings. Their latest win came against then-No. 5 USC last week, as senior forward DJ Rodman had 19 points and seven rebounds in the upset.

Junior guard Kobe Johnson added 19 points, four assists and three rebounds, while Collier chipped in 16 points, five assists and four boards. The Trojans have already beat the Huskies once this season, as Collier scored a career-high 31 points to lead his team to an outright road win as 4.5-point underdogs earlier this month. They have won eight consecutive meetings between these teams, and they have covered the spread in four of their last five games. See which team to pick here.

