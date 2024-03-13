Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Vanderbilt 9-22, Arkansas 15-16

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in an SEC postseason contest. Arkansas has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 454 points over their last five matches.

Arkansas fought the good fight in their overtime game against Alabama on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 92-88 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Crimson Tide. Arkansas has struggled against Alabama recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Makhi Mitchell, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds and four blocks. Another player making a difference was Khalif Battle, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds.

Even though Vanderbilt has not done well against Florida recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Commodores escaped with a win against the Gators by the margin of a single free throw, 79-78. Vanderbilt was down 41-27 with 1:36 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy one-point win.

Ven-Allen Lubin was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds.

The Razorbacks now have a losing record at 15-16. As for the Commodores, their win bumped their record up to 9-22.

Arkansas couldn't quite finish off Vanderbilt in their previous meeting two weeks ago and fell 85-82. Can Arkansas avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Arkansas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.