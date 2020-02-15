Watch BYU vs. San Diego State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Brigham Young vs. San Diego State basketball game
Who's Playing
BYU (home) vs. San Diego St (away)
Current Records: BYU 1-0; San Diego St 1-0
Last Season Records: BYU 19-13; San Diego St 21-13
What to Know
BYU's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the San Diego State Aztecs at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Marriott Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
BYU gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, they took down the Cal State Fullerton Titans 76-58. Among those leading the charge for the Cougars was G Alex Barcello, who had 17 points.
Meanwhile, San Diego St was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They were fully in charge, breezing past the Texas Southern Tigers 77-42. San Diego St's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Jordan Schakel, who had 15 points, and G Malachi Flynn, who had 15 points and five assists along with five rebounds.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when BYU and the Aztecs clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cougars are a 4-point favorite against the Aztecs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 143
Series History
San Diego St won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 22, 2018 - San Diego St 90 vs. BYU 81
