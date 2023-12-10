Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 3-6, ETSU 4-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

ETSU has been on the road for four straight, but on Sunday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the Buccaneers narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Gamecocks 61-59.

Meanwhile, even though Alice Lloyd scored an imposing 82 points on Sunday, Tennessee Tech still came out on top. The Golden Eagles simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Eagles 108-82 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 15 more assists than your opponent, as Tennessee Tech did.

The last time the Buccaneers lost on the road was back two weeks ago. Having now won four straight away contests, they've pushed their record up to 4-4. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.5 points per game. As for the Golden Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 3-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: ETSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tennessee Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

ETSU came up short against Tennessee Tech in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 69-62. Will ETSU have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Tennessee Tech has won both of the games they've played against ETSU in the last 8 years.