WATCH: Even leukemia can't keep Texas' Andrew Jones from shooting hoops
You'll be pulling for Jones when you see him with a basketball during a cancer treatment
Nearly a month to the day after it was announced Texas guard Andrew Jones had been diagnosed with cancer, he posted a video to Twitter of himself getting shots up during his road to recovery while wearing a mask and gloves.
The short snippet doesn't show anything that suggests he's nearing a full recovery, but for those who are following his story, it's encouraging to see him back on the hardwood -- even if it's not a regulation-sized goal and not back at the Frank Erwin Center.
Jones was the Longhorns' second-leading scorer this season before stepping aside to undergo treatment.
