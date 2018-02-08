WATCH: Even leukemia can't keep Texas' Andrew Jones from shooting hoops

Nearly a month to the day after it was announced Texas guard Andrew Jones had been diagnosed with cancer, he posted a video to Twitter of himself getting shots up during his road to recovery while wearing a mask and gloves.

The short snippet doesn't show anything that suggests he's nearing a full recovery, but for those who are following his story, it's encouraging to see him back on the hardwood -- even if it's not a regulation-sized goal and not back at the Frank Erwin Center.

Jones was the Longhorns' second-leading scorer this season before stepping aside to undergo treatment.