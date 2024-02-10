Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 8-15, FIU 8-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the FIU Panthers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Middle Tennessee is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 13-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Middle Tennessee found out the hard way on Thursday. They were completely outmatched by the Flames on the road and fell 88-53.

Meanwhile, FIU had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Bearkats by a score of 68-61 on Saturday. The win was just what FIU needed coming off of a 93-53 defeat in their prior contest.

The Blue Raiders have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 13 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-15 record this season. As for the Panthers, their win bumped their record up to an identical 8-15.

Middle Tennessee strolled past the Panthers when the teams last played two weeks ago by a score of 79-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Middle Tennessee since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Middle Tennessee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against FIU.