Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 8-15, FIU 8-15

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the FIU Panthers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Middle Tennessee is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 13-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Middle Tennessee found out the hard way on Thursday. They were completely outmatched by the Flames on the road and fell 88-53.

Meanwhile, FIU had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Bearkats by a score of 68-61 on Saturday. The win was just what FIU needed coming off of a 93-53 defeat in their prior contest.

The Blue Raiders have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 13 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-15 record this season. As for the Panthers, their win bumped their record up to an identical 8-15.

Middle Tennessee strolled past the Panthers when the teams last played two weeks ago by a score of 79-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Middle Tennessee since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Middle Tennessee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against FIU.

  • Jan 27, 2024 - Middle Tennessee 79 vs. FIU 61
  • Feb 18, 2023 - Middle Tennessee 69 vs. FIU 58
  • Jan 28, 2023 - FIU 82 vs. Middle Tennessee 74
  • Feb 17, 2022 - Middle Tennessee 71 vs. FIU 65
  • Jan 15, 2022 - Middle Tennessee 50 vs. FIU 39
  • Jan 09, 2021 - Middle Tennessee 67 vs. FIU 56
  • Jan 08, 2021 - FIU 68 vs. Middle Tennessee 55
  • Jan 18, 2020 - FIU 83 vs. Middle Tennessee 69
  • Jan 03, 2019 - FIU 83 vs. Middle Tennessee 76
  • Jan 04, 2018 - Middle Tennessee 71 vs. FIU 66