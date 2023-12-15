Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: UConn 9-1, Gonzaga 8-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the UConn Huskies in a holiday battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at at Climate Pledge Arena. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

After a 97-63 finish the last time they played, Gonzaga and Miss Valley State decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Bulldogs took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 78-40 victory over the Delta Devils. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 38-18.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Gonzaga to victory, but perhaps none more so than Braden Huff, who scored 17 points along with three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Graham Ike, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that UConn was far and away the favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff. The Huskies blew past the Golden Lions, posting a 101-63 victory at home. The over/under was set at 164.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Alex Karaban, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 3 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Cam Spencer was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

The Bulldogs' victory was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-2. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 26.45 points. As for the Huskies, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 9-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Gonzaga have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UConn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Gonzaga was pulverized by UConn 82-54 in their previous meeting back in March. Can Gonzaga avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UConn is a 4-point favorite against Gonzaga, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

Gonzaga and UConn both have 1 win in their last 2 games.