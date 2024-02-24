Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: Elon 12-16, Hofstra 17-11

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Hofstra Pride and the Elon Phoenix are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Mack Sports Complex. Hofstra will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Last Thursday, the Pride were able to grind out a solid victory over the Dragons, taking the game 69-57.

Tyler Thomas was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 28 points along with five steals. That makes it four consecutive games in which he has scored at least a third of Hofstra's points. Darlinstone Dubar was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a 84-72 finish the last time they played, Elon and the Huskies decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Phoenix fell just short of the Huskies by a score of 61-58.

Elon's loss came about despite a quality game from Sam Sherry, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds. Sherry didn't help Elon's cause all that much against the Tigers two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this match.

The Pride have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-11 record this season. As for the Phoenix, their loss dropped their record down to 12-16.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Hofstra is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Hofstra strolled past the Phoenix in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 by a score of 82-65. Will Hofstra repeat their success, or do the Phoenix have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Hofstra is a big 13.5-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Hofstra has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Elon.