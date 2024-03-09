Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Kansas 22-8, Houston 27-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Kansas Jayhawks and the Houston Cougars are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Fertitta Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Kansas can now show off nine landslide victories after their most recent contest on Tuesday. Everything went their way against the Wildcats as the Jayhawks made off with a 90-68 win.

Kansas got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Hunter Dickinson out in front who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 20 rebounds. Kevin McCullar Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, Houston came tearing into Wednesday's matchup with seven straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.4 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 67-59 win over the Knights.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Houston to victory, but perhaps none more so than L.J. Cryer, who scored 25 points. Cryer continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was J'Wan Roberts, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

The Jayhawks' win bumped their record up to 22-8. As for the Cougars, they are on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 14 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 27-3 record this season.

Kansas was able to grind out a solid win over Houston in their previous meeting back in February, winning 78-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kansas since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Kansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.