Who's Playing

No. 20 Iowa State @ Iowa

Current Records: Iowa State 7-1; Iowa 6-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the #20 Iowa State Cyclones will be on the road. They will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Cyclones will be strutting in after a win while Iowa will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Iowa State didn't have too much trouble with the St. John's Red Storm at home on Sunday as they won 71-60. Guard Jaren Holmes (14 points) and forward Aljaz Kunc (12 points) were the top scorers for Iowa State.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Iowa and the Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Iowa falling 74-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Iowa State is now 7-1 while the Hawkeyes sit at 6-2. The Cyclones are 5-1 after wins this season, and Iowa is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iowa have won four out of their last seven games against Iowa State.