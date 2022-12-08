Who's Playing
No. 20 Iowa State @ Iowa
Current Records: Iowa State 7-1; Iowa 6-2
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the #20 Iowa State Cyclones will be on the road. They will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Cyclones will be strutting in after a win while Iowa will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Iowa State didn't have too much trouble with the St. John's Red Storm at home on Sunday as they won 71-60. Guard Jaren Holmes (14 points) and forward Aljaz Kunc (12 points) were the top scorers for Iowa State.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Iowa and the Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Iowa falling 74-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Iowa State is now 7-1 while the Hawkeyes sit at 6-2. The Cyclones are 5-1 after wins this season, and Iowa is 1-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Iowa have won four out of their last seven games against Iowa State.
- Dec 09, 2021 - Iowa State 73 vs. Iowa 53
- Dec 11, 2020 - Iowa 105 vs. Iowa State 77
- Dec 12, 2019 - Iowa 84 vs. Iowa State 68
- Dec 06, 2018 - Iowa 98 vs. Iowa State 84
- Dec 07, 2017 - Iowa State 84 vs. Iowa 78
- Dec 08, 2016 - Iowa 78 vs. Iowa State 64
- Dec 10, 2015 - Iowa State 83 vs. Iowa 82