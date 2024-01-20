Halftime Report

Robert Morris is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead IUPUI 42-26.

If Robert Morris keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-12 in no time. On the other hand, IUPUI will have to make due with a 6-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ IUPUI Jaguars

Current Records: Robert Morris 7-12, IUPUI 6-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Robert Morris has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Robert Morris Colonials and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Robert Morris scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Titans 102-99. With that victory, Robert Morris brought their scoring average up to 75.7 points per game.

IUPUI can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Mastodons by a score of 85-79. IUPUI's victory was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 16.5 points disadvantage in the spread.

The Colonials have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-12 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-14.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Robert Morris have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for IUPUI, though, as they've been averaging only 30.4 rebounds per game. Given Robert Morris' sizeable advantage in that area, IUPUI will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Robert Morris against IUPUI in their previous matchup on January 4th as the team secured a 92-48 win. With Robert Morris ahead 44-24 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Robert Morris is a 5-point favorite against IUPUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonials as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Robert Morris has won 4 out of their last 6 games against IUPUI.