Watch Kentucky vs. Kansas State online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream info, time, date
The fifth-seeded Kentucky Wildcats will meet the ninth-seeded Kansas State Wildcats for a shot to advance to the Elite Eight
Kentucky coach John Calipari had plenty of complaints after the selection committee stashed his Wildcats in the South Region. However, with Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 seeds all falling in the first weekend, it's unlikely you'll see him upset about the draw he has to reach the Final Four.
It's entirely possible Kentucky will meet a 9 and 11 seed to reach the Final Four. That road starts Thursday against No. 9 seed Kansas State.
Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.
About No. 5 seed Kentucky
The Wildcats' once difficult draw on paper has now netted them two relatively snoozers in 12 seed Davidson and 13 seed Marshall. Their first test will come Thursday against Kansas State, a middling Big 12 team that, unlike Kentucky, is flush with experience and upperclassmen.
About No. 9 seed Kansas State
The Wildcats of Kansas State crushed the dreams of Cinderella story UMBC just days after it knocked off 1 seed Virginia. Now they face a Kentucky Wildcats team loaded with NBA talent. It's a dramatic uptick in competition, but the good news is that junior Dean Wade is trending towards playing. With him, they've got the offensive firepower to stick with John Calipari's team.
Viewing Information
- When: Thursday, March 22 at 9:37 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Philips Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- App: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
