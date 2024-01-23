Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Dayton 15-2, La Salle 10-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Dayton has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Dayton Flyers and the La Salle Explorers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Tom Gola Arena. La Salle took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Dayton, who comes in off a win.

Dayton scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Rams 96-62 at home. That looming 96-62 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Dayton yet this season.

Dayton's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Javon Bennett, who scored 22 points along with five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Bennett has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of DaRon Holmes II, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, La Salle's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. Their bruising 82-62 loss to the Hawks might stick with them for a while.

Despite the defeat, La Salle had strong showings from Andres Marrero, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds, and Khalil Brantley, who scored 16 points along with five assists. Less helpful for La Salle was Daeshon Shepherd's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Flyers are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-2 record this season. As for the Explorers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-8 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Dayton haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like La Salle struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Dayton's way against La Salle when the teams last played back in February of 2023 as Dayton made off with a 77-53 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Dayton since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Dayton has won 5 out of their last 9 games against La Salle.