WATCH: Marcus Domask's buzzer beater lifts Southern Illinois past Missouri State
Duke's win over North Carolina wasn't the only buzzer beater in college basketball on Saturday
Southern Illinois won its seventh straight Missouri Valley Conference game in dramatic fashion on Saturday night when freshman Marcus Domask beat the buzzer with a contested jumper. The shot lifted the Salukis to a 68-66 victory over visiting Missouri State. It was the 10th straight home win for Southern Illinois.
Domask scored 18 points in the game but none more important than the final two, which came on an assist from Ronnie Suggs who executed a full-court inbounds play to perfection. The win keeps Southern Illinois (15-10, 9-3) in the hunt for the MVC regular season title. They are in sole possession of second place behind Northern Iowa (21-3, 9-2).
The Salukis have found a flare for the dramatic recently by winning its last six games by an average of 3.8 points. Domask, a 6-foot-6 freshman forward, is the team's leading scorer. He entered Saturday's game averaging 14.7 points per game.
Here's another angle showing one of the best inbounds plays you'll ever see.
Senior center Barret Benson, a graduate transfer from Northwestern, led Southern Illinois with 24 points. Josh Hall led Missouri State (11-14, 5-7) with 17 points. The teams meet again on Feb. 29 to end the regular season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke-UNC game ends in crazy fashion
How crazy were these two sequences?
-
College basketball winners, losers
A spin through Saturday with relevant results and outcomes in context
-
Bubble watch: Saturday's game to watch
Saturday features 29 teams on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament in action.
-
Duke vs. North Carolina TV, time, odds
It's time to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the Duke vs. North Carolina series
-
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: TV, odds, time
The Buckeyes face the Badgers in a Big Ten battle on CBS
-
Ionescu hits another triple-double mark
Ionescu continues to cement her status as a collegiate GOAT
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium