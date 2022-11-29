Who's Playing

No. 6 Baylor @ Marquette

Current Records: Baylor 5-1; Marquette 5-2

What to Know

The Marquette Golden Eagles' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the #6 Baylor Bears at 8:30 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Marquette had enough points to win and then some against the Chicago State Cougars this past Saturday, taking their contest 82-68.

As for Baylor, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They blew past the McNeese State Cowboys 89-60 last Wednesday. Guard Adam Flagler and guard Dale Bonner were among the main playmakers for the Bears as the former had 13 points and nine assists and the latter had seven points and 12 assists.

The Golden Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins bumped Marquette to 5-2 and Baylor to 5-1. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Odds

The Bears are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.