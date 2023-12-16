Who's Playing

What to Know

After six games on the road, Memphis is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Clemson Tigers at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.7% better than the opposition, a fact Memphis proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Aggies by a score of 81-75.

Memphis can attribute much of their success to Jahvon Quinerly, who scored 24 points along with five assists, and David Jones, who scored 29 points along with seven rebounds. Jones continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Clemson put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 74-66 victory over the Horned Frogs.

Clemson got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ian Schieffelin out in front who scored 14 points along with nine rebounds and five assists. Joseph Girard III was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with five rebounds.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Memphis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.