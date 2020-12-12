Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham had a down day at the office Saturday as his squad took on Wichita State, but he managed to produce his best moment in the game's biggest spot. With under 20 seconds remaining in a 64-64 game, Cunningham went to work on the perimeter and pulled up to splash a deep 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining that would serve as the dagger giving the Pokes a 67-64 edge that would end up being the final after the Shockers' Dexter Dennis missed a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.

Prior to the shot, Cunningham, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, had just seven points on the afternoon. He was held scoreless the entire second half but confidently called game to keep his Cowboys (6-0) undefeated.

Cunningham finished with 10 points on 4 of 11 shooting, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range. He also had six rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Statistically, it was Cunningham's worst effort of the season -- he hadn't been held to below 15 points in his previous five games -- but OSU got a whopping 38 points off the bench to keep pace with the Shockers on the road to free up Cunningham to finish the job.

With the win, OSU is a flawless 6-0 headed to Big 12 play, which starts Wednesday against TCU.