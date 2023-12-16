Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: California 3-6, Ole Miss 9-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The California Golden Bears will take on the Ole Miss Rebels in a holiday battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Frost Bank Center. California is hoping to put an end to a 14-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

California fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Butler on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 97-90 to the Bulldogs. Despite running the score up even higher than they did last Saturday (84), California still had to take the loss.

Despite their loss, California saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Keonte Kennedy, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Fardaws Aimaq was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 24 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss put another one in the bag on Sunday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Knights and snuck past 70-68. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 138.5 point over/under.

TJ Caldwell and Allen Flanigan were among the main playmakers for Ole Miss as the former scored 14 points along with five rebounds and the latter scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and five steals. Flanigan set a new season high mark in steals with five.

The Golden Bears have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-6 record this season. As for the Rebels, their win bumped their record up to 9-0.