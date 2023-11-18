Tempers flared in the waning moments of Kansas State's 73-70 overtime win over Providence on Friday in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship when Friars guard Garwey Dual struck Kansas State guard Dai Dai Ames in the face during a dead-ball situation. The fracas occurred just in front of the Friars bench, prompting two Providence coaches to grab and restrain the players to keep the situation from escalating further.

Both players received flagrant 2 fouls and were ejected after the officiating crew went to the replay monitor to review what happened at the tail end of a hotly contested game.

The incident took place with Kansas State leading 73-68 and trying to inbound the ball with Dual defending Ames. The two players made contact a couple of times as Ames tried to break free and make himself available for the inbounds pass. As they collided a second time, Ames appeared to discreetly strike Dual in the face while seeking separation.

Then, as the whistles blew on the play, Dual struck back by forcefully lunging at Ames and swinging at him with his right arm. Providence coach Kim English quickly restrained Ames as assistant Nate Tomlinson pushed Dual away from the scene.

Neither team ever led by more than seven points in the back-and-forth game that featured 45 fouls and 10 lead changes. Ultimately, the Wildcats won behind 24 points from Tylor Perry despite committing 20 turnovers as a team.