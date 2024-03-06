Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: George Mason 18-11, Rhode Island 11-18

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the George Mason Patriots and the Rhode Island Rams are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 6th at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for George Mason and six for the Rams.

The point spread may have favored George Mason on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 59-51 to the Dukes. George Mason has not had much luck with the Dukes recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Despite the loss, George Mason got a solid performance out of Darius Maddox, who scored 22 points.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Rhode Island and the Billikens didn't disappoint and broke past the 162 point over/under on Saturday. The Rams fell just short of the Billikens by a score of 94-91. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Despite the loss, Rhode Island got a solid performance out of Luis Kortright, who scored 20 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds. Kortright didn't help Rhode Island's cause all that much against the Rams on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was David Green, who scored 21 points.

The Patriots' loss dropped their record down to 18-11. As for the Rams, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-18 record this season.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: George Mason have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

George Mason was able to grind out a solid win over the Rams when the teams last played back in January, winning 92-84. The rematch might be a little tougher for George Mason since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Rhode Island has won 5 out of their last 9 games against George Mason.