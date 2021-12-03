Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ South Florida

Current Records: South Carolina State 1-7; South Florida 3-3

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the South Carolina State Bulldogs will be on the road. They will take on the South Florida Bulls at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Yuengling Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

On Sunday, South Carolina State lost to the The Citadel Bulldogs at home by a decisive 91-79 margin.

Meanwhile, the game between South Florida and the Boston College Eagles on Monday was not a total blowout, but with the Bulls falling 64-49 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

The losses put South Carolina State at 1-7 and South Florida at 3-3. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: South Carolina State has only been able to knock down 37.40% percent of their shots, which is the 348th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. South Florida has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 356th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 55.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.