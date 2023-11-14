Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: Lipscomb 1-2, Tennessee Tech 0-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

What to Know

After two games on the road, Tennessee Tech is heading back home. They will take on the Lipscomb Bisons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Tennessee Tech might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up eight turnovers on Friday.

Last Friday, the Golden Eagles couldn't handle the Racers and fell 78-72. Tennessee Tech has struggled against Murray State recently, as their matchup on Friday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, Tennessee Tech saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kyle Layton, who earned 9 points, was perhaps the best of all. Rodney Johnson Jr. was another key contributor, earning 15 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Lipscomb proved on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Eagles 113-74 at home. With Lipscomb ahead 64-35 at the half, the match was all but over already.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Racers' win pushed their record up to 2-0, while the Golden Eagles' defeat dropped theirs down to 0-2.

Tennessee Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 16-11-1 record against the spread.

Tennessee Tech and Lipscomb were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in December of 2022, but Tennessee Tech came up empty-handed after a 64-63 defeat. Will Tennessee Tech have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Lipscomb is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Tennessee Tech.