Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: North Carolina State 3-0, Vanderbilt 3-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

What to Know

North Carolina State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 10:00 p.m. ET at Michelob Ultra Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

North Carolina State was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the Buccaneers 87-53 at home.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead North Carolina State to victory, but perhaps none more so than DJ Horne, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Dennis Parker Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with 4 steals.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt waltzed into Friday's contest with two straight wins but they left with three. They secured a 75-71 W over the Bears. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Vanderbilt's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Colin Smith, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds. Smith continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Ezra Manjon, who scored 16 points along with 3 steals.

The Wolfpack have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 3-0 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.0 points per game. As for the Commodores, their win bumped their record up to 3-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Carolina State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Vanderbilt struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

North Carolina State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Vanderbilt in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, but they still walked away with a 70-66 victory. Does North Carolina State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Vanderbilt turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

North Carolina State is a big 8-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

North Carolina State has won both of the games they've played against Vanderbilt in the last 5 years.