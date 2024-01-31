Who's Playing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Notre Dame 7-13, Virginia 15-5

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Notre Dame has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Virginia Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena.

While it was all tied up 23-23 at halftime, Notre Dame was not quite Boston College's equal in the second half on Saturday. The Fighting Irish fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 61-58. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Notre Dame in their matchups with Boston College: they've now lost four in a row.

J.R. Konieczny put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Virginia entered their tilt with Louisville with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Cavaliers strolled past the Cardinals with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 69-52. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, as Virginia did.

Among those leading the charge was Ryan Dunn, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Reece Beekman was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with nine assists and five steals.

The Fighting Irish's loss was their fifth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 7-13. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 57.6 points per game. As for the Cavaliers, their victory bumped their record up to 15-5.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Notre Dame have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Virginia, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Notre Dame's sizeable advantage in that area, Virginia will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went Notre Dame's way against Virginia in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 as Notre Dame made off with a 76-54 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Notre Dame since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Virginia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.