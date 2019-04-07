WATCH: Virginia vs. Auburn ends on stunning foul call after missed double-dribble in wild Final Four finish

Virginia is moving on to the NCAA Tournament title game for the first time in school history, but not without some controversy in the final moments of the Cavaliers' 63-62 victory vs. Auburn on Saturday in the Final Four.

KYLE GUY WAS FOULED.



He head to the line with a chance to WIN THE GAME. pic.twitter.com/DuF7NEQd32 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 7, 2019

Down 62-60, Kyle Guy was fouled by Auburn's Samir Doughty on a 3-point attempt with 0.6 seconds remaining that was at first disputed by Tiger coach Bruce Pearl and Auburn players who though they had escaped with a victory. However replays indicated the call was correct.

Guy made his first two free throws to tie the game at 62 before Auburn called a timeout. Guy sunk the third free throw to give him six points in the game's final 10 seconds and Virginia their 63-62 lead.

Auburn did get a shot off at the buzzer, but Bryce Brown could not get a good look and his desperation shot did not hit the rim.

Before Guy's free throws, replays showed the Cavaliers got away with a double-dribble violation earlier in Virginia's last possession.

Ty Jerome dribbled the ball off of his foot and then repossessed the ball and dribbled without Auburn touching it. No call was made and Auburn intentionally fouled Jerome.

“As Ty Jerome brings the ball up the court, he accidentally bumps the ball off his back foot … he then re-possesses this ball with both hands. That ends his dribble.”@GeneSteratore explains a missed double-dribble violation on Ty Jerome near the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/763pV0sXyA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 7, 2019

The next play that happened will go down in Final Four history.

This is not the first time in the NCAA Tournament that Auburn had late game foul trouble. The Tigers led 78-76 over New Mexico State in the first round and fouled the Aggies on a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left. Luckily for Auburn, New Mexico State missed two of the three free throws and the Tigers escaped.

Crazy ending to the New Mexico State game. They were down by 13 at some point. Could’ve tied it at the end, instead he passed for a 3, they get fouled. 3 FTs to win the game, Miss 2 . New Mexico st loses by 1. #MARCHMADNESS pic.twitter.com/cbNL467N8V — MINT Sports Consulting🏆 (@MintInvesting) March 21, 2019

Auburn also had a controversial no-call on a late-game play against Florida in the SEC semifinals.