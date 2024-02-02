Halftime Report

Delaware is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead William & Mary 39-24.

If Delaware keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-9 in no time. On the other hand, William & Mary will have to make due with an 8-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Delaware 12-9, William & Mary 8-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

Delaware has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaplan Arena. Delaware and the Tribe are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

The point spread may have favored Delaware last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 67-56 to the Tigers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Delaware has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Delaware struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, William & Mary came into Saturday's matchup having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They snuck past the Huskies with a 72-68 win on Saturday.

William & Mary got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Chase Lowe out in front who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Lowe didn't help William & Mary's cause all that much against the Pride on Thursday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Matteus Case, who scored 15 points along with two steals.

The Fightin' Blue Hens' defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-9. As for the Tribe, their victory bumped their record up to 8-13.

Looking ahead, Delaware is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-3 against the spread when playing on the road.

Everything came up roses for Delaware against the Tribe when the teams last played back in January of 2023 as the squad secured a 80-53 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Delaware since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Delaware is a 4.5-point favorite against William & Mary, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

William & Mary and Delaware both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.